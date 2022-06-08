SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Crime Stoppers for Sangamon and Menard counties is seeking information about a criminal damage and theft that took place at Town & Country Bank on MacArthur Blvd.

According to police, on May 31, at around 3:00 a.m., unknown suspects pried the ATM machine open with a crowbar and then used a stolen black Chevy truck with a tow strap and hook to pull the ATM out of the ground.

Police said the suspects then fled the area on foot, leaving the truck and ATM machine at the scene.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or have further information about them is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip ONLINE or use the P3 app.

If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.