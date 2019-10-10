Police asking for help to start canine unit

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is reaching out to the community for help to create a canine unit. Watseka police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the city is facing a drug problem. They said one way to fight it would be to get a canine unit. They currently don’t have any.

The department said the start up cost will be about $64,000. That includes the cost of a new vehicle with the necessary equipment, the canine, and training for the canine and the officer. It would cost around $600 a year for food and veterinarian services.

They said the unit would do more than help fight illegal drug activity. The department expects it could help improve public relations, be used for school demonstrations and help locate missing persons, track suspects and possibly increase seizure and forfeitures.

The department is looking at grants and other means of donations. They plan to have a monetary fundraiser on February 15, 2020.

If you’d like to help out in the meantime, you can donate through several different ways:

Call the department at 815-432-2711

Send a check (not cash) to:

Watseka Police Department

201 Brianna Dr. PO Box 318

Watseka, IL 60970