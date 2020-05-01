Police ask for help finding teenager after sister four safely

UPDATE at 5:13 p.m.:

Champaign Police officials said 14-year-old Latrice Kirk has been found safely. They are still looking for her sister, Erica Kirk.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help locating two teenage sisters.

Officers said 15-year-old Erica Kirk and her 14-year-old sister, Latrice Kirk, willingly left their parents’ home. No one has heard from them in more than 48 hours.

Police do not believe the girls are in danger or suspect foul play. If you know where they are, call police.