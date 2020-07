SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are asking people to help identify someone they say was caught on camera stealing packages earlier this week.

A Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department (SPD) stated the person was seen taking items from porches in the Fairview Park neighborhood. The suspect also drives a blue sedan.

They’re asking that anyone with information about this suspect to call SPD at 217-788-8325, CrimeStoppers at 217-788-8427, or submit a tip online at this website.