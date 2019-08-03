Police arrest two men for last month’s shootings

1  of  2
It took Springfield police four days to track down their suspect in a shooting that happened near Lanphier high school on Tuesday. 

When they found him, they also found a suspect from a shooting that took place in mid-July. 

Tanner Minnick and Edward Gaddis are being held at the Sangamon County Jail. Both had prior felonies on their record, and are being charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Neighbors on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where the second shooting took place, are just happy that police caught them. 

“We got more guns off the street. I am a big gun advocate, but in the right hands,” Kevin Sullivan, a neighbor to the house that was shot at Tuesday, said. “But people that are that young, and that mad, with a gun in their hands? That’s why we have these problems.”

Sullivan has lived in Springfield since he was a kid. He attended Lanphier High School. He said in all his years living here, this is the worst gun violence has ever been in the state’s capital. 

“It was never like this. I mean we have had our runs and spurts, but I never had to worry about anything like this when I was a kid,” Sullivan said. “I didn’t have to worry about somebody going to shoot me. When i was in high school, if we fought, we fought with our hands. We didn’t go get a gun.”

Other neighbors agreed with Sullivan, saying that when they first moved here, they couldn’t have imagined something like this happening in their neighborhood. 

