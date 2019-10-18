Police arrest teen in connection to shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a 16-year-old early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that left another teen hurt.

It happened Thursday in the neighborhood of Autumn Fields Lane. The victim, Steven Anderson, was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be okay.

Witnesses told police a group of ten to twelve kids were walking in the area when one of them made an unprovoked comment to Anderson. The group of kids ran to the north of the neighborhood. The victim’s family says he was getting into his grandfather’s car to go to work when the gun was pointed at him.

Officers say they did not find a gun when they arrested the teen at their home. They were taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary firearm charges.