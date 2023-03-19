SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police continue investigating a shooting that left one victim in stable condition.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Reynolds Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday. They found a 22-year-old female victim on the scene with a single gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was then transported to the hospital and was initially said to have a life-threatening injury.

Police said she is in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested 23-year-old Dae’von JC Jackson of Springfield for reckless conduct (class 4-great bodily harm). Officials said there could be additional charges as the investigation continues.

Jackson is currently at the Sangamon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police said anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.