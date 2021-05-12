Police arrest person found with meth, stolen car & gun

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police arrested a one person Monday after a suspicious car was reported to dispatchers.

A press release from CPD says it happened at 4th Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers say they found out the car was stolen and a person was sleeping inside it. Police say they identified the occupant as Alexander W. Ftiz, and learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault.

Investigators say he admitted that several needles inside the car belonged to him. They add a gun was inside the car and Fritz was holding the FOID card for that gun’s rightful owner.

Additionally, police say Fritz had methamphetamine in his pocket, and he admitted to taking the car without permission.

Fritz was booked at the Coles County Jail. Police say he is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of meth.

Eastern Illinois University Police and Coles County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the investigation into these crimes, CPD says.