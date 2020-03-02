Police arrest man who fled scene

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- The Decatur Family YMCA is offering a class unlike anything they've ever had before. They now have swim lessons specifically for children with special needs. "We thought how important this was to the community," said Rebecca Kitchens. "I think this is fantastic that kids his size, kids he knows from school that he gets to swim with and have fun and still learn," said parent Ashleigh Image.

This is more than just a class to Kitchens. These lessons are in honor of her son Ethan who had autism. He was 7 years old when he died in 2018. "My son and my daughter were being watched while my husband had worked an overnight shift, and I was on my way to Springfield," said Kitchens, "They were at my dad's house…With part of his autism he wandered sometimes, and he wandered about 60 feet away to a lake." Ethan drowned. "The worst day of my life by far," said Kitchens.