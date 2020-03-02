Police arrest man who fled scene

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Paxton Police found a man who took off after they tried to arrest him. It happened near Weavers Court and Chestnut Street. Police say they were responding to a burglary.
Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Paxton and Illinois State Police were all at the scene. The suspect ended up running away, but police now have him in custody. He had a warrant in Vermilion County for failure to appear in court. He is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespassing, and resisting a peace officer.