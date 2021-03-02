Police arrest man suspected in murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is now in custody after a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Jacksonville.

A press release from the Jacksonville Police Department says 37-year-old Joshua E. Wilson was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Malcolm V. Fitts.

Officers say they responded after 5 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near Hoagland Boulevard and Diamond Street.

When they got to the scene, police say a man who had been shot went to the Passavant Area Hospital.

The man, who has been identified as Fitts, died from his gunshot wounds, investigators say.

Wilson, who is from Jacksonville, is booked at the Morgan County Jail.

The Jacksonville Police Department says its investigating the murder with assistance from the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

A booking photo was not immediately available.