Police arrest man on drugs, weapons charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges on Wednesday, April 28.

Members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit teamed up with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to respond to a report of a wanted subject. They found 28-year-old Andy Broyles Jr. at a home in the 3000 block of Interlacken Drive and took him into custody.

After serving a search warrant, officials said police found 103.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a Lorcin .380 caliber firearm, $476 in US currency and various types of ammunition.

Broyles has been charged with the following:

Two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

One count of armed habitual criminal

One count of possession of a controlled substance

One count of pessession of a weapon by a felon

One count of possession of a weapon without a FOID

Bond has been set at $350,000.