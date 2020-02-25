Police arrest man in connection to murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said a man was arrested in connection to a Sunday murder.

Heuerman said deputies and the Rantoul Police Department arrested 37-year-old Antoine D. Craig Tuesday afternoon. This comes after 34-year old Tenesha Jenkins was found dead in a home on the corner of Dale and West Anthony in Champaign.

The Champaign County coroner said they are still waiting on results from Jenkins’ autopsy to determine her cause of death. They said she didn’t die from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Craig and Jenkins were in a relationship and were seen together in downtown Champaign early Sunday morning. Witnesses said the two were arguing in a parking lot and left separately.

Heuerman said friends reported Craig was at Jenkins’ house mid-morning and there were signs of a struggle. However, during a video chat on social media, Craig said Jenkins was fine and sleeping and refused to bring her to the phone.

Deputies were dispatched to to the house to check on Jenkins. When they got there, they found a man in the home. He left out the back door when officers arrived. When deputies went into the house, they found Jenkins’ body in the bedroom and saw signs of a struggle.

Witnesses told officers Craig asked for a ride to the liquor store, made comments about getting into a physical fight with his girlfriend and had what appeared to be blood on his shoes.

On Tuesday, Craig turned himself in at the Rantoul Police Department. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on preliminary charges of first degree murder.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. If you have any further information, call (217) 384-1213.