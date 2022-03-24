CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts.

In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts.

On March 16, officers were dispatched in response to a report of several stolen catalytic converters. The caller was Tran who stated he did not have a state license to recycle about 18 vehicles on his property. Tran said he would not make any further statement to the police without an attorney present.

According to police, they executed a search warrant on three of Tran’s properties, revealing a total of 71 vehicles, with very few titles respectively. Investigators found numerous cut-up catalytic converters and statements for tens of thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converter sales.

Police officers executing the search warrant also found a vehicle that had been reported to be stolen from Fayette County Sheriff’s office.

Tran was arrested on Monday. His bond was set at $25,000.