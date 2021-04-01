Police arrest man found with gun, cocaine

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police say they arrested a Chicago man Wednesday after he ran away from a traffic stop.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department says officers stopped a car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Sixth Street and Polk Avenue after they saw several traffic violations.

Police say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Devonj Wilson, had a revoked license. Officers say the man consented to a search of his car, and they found a gun under the center console.

Booking photo provided by Charleston Police

Police say they were about to place Wilson in handcuffs when he started running. Officers say Wilson then got down on the ground and put his hand in a nearby storm drain.

The release says officers then used a taser on Wilson. Police say they then found a plastic bag in the storm drain that had suspected cocaine.

Police say Wilson was arrested and booked at the Coles County Jail. The release says he is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing justice, and armed violence.