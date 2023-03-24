URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested a man for the fifth time in a recent string of criminal activity on campus.

Javarrias Miller, 23 of Carlinville, was arrested Wednesday night for stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing on both private and state-supported property. It was reported that Miller had sent threatening text messages to a student indicating that he was at her dormitory and intended to harm her.

Miller had been previously warned not to contact the student and had also been issued a no-trespassing notice for all university property. He was found and arrested at an apartment building at University and Goodwin Avenues, where he was not a tenant.

Miller has been mentioned in four previous U of I Police reports dating back to Dec. 16, when he was caught driving a stolen vehicle on campus. He was arrested and issued a no-trespassing notice, but that didn’t stop him from returning and being arrested again three times in February. All of those incidents, listed below, happened at buildings located at Ikenberry Commons on campus.

On Feb. 4, Miller reportedly followed a student into Hopkins Hall, a dormitory, and put his hands around the student’s neck before trying to speak with another student, who did not want to see him. Officers responding to calls for help arrested him for trespassing and for providing a false name to them, which amounted to obstructing a police officer.

A week later on Feb. 12, Miller appeared at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building. Police were called by building staff who recognized Miller as being forbidden from U of I property. Officers arrested him for that offense as well as for burglary and theft when they found him in possession of unpaid food from the dining hall and credit cards in other people’s names.

Miller was spotted again later that week on Feb. 17, when a staff member at Blousfield Hall recognized him and called police. Miller was arrested for trespassing again with no additional charges being issued.

Records from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Miller was released from the Champaign County Jail every time on bonds ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. However, his latest arrest resulted in a $500,000 bond being set.

Court records show that in pre-trial hearings on Friday, Miller pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury, which is scheduled to begin on April 11. He will face the charges for his other alleged offenses the same day.

As a condition of his bond, Miller was again ordered not to contact the victim he is accused of stalking nor enter U of I property. He must also wear a GPS tracking device.