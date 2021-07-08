Police arrest man for criminal sexual abuse, making child pornography

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators with Illinois State Police say a 21-year-old Beardstown man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and production of child pornography.

A press release from ISP says Beardstown Police arrested 21-year-old Omar Hernandez-Santiago on Thursday on a Cass County warrant. He was booked at the Schuyler County jail.

ISP says they started investigating in March after a minor reported they had a sexual relationship with Hernandez-Santiago. Detectives say they found evidence that supported the victim’s claims.

The Cass County State’s Attorney office says it’s charging Hernandez-Santiago with three counts of production of child pornography (Class X Felony), one count of disseminating child pornography (Class X Felony), one count of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 Felony), and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 Felony).

The man’s bond was set at $250,000.

DCI Zone 4 is investigating with help from the Beardstown Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Advocacy Network for Children, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Anonymous tips on child pornography crimes can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.