Police arrest man after allegedly grabbing woman by throat

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department said a man was arrested after grabbing a woman’s throat and slamming her head into a wall.

Police said they were called to the area of Reynolds Drive and West Monroe Avenue for a domestic battery report. Their investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Morgun Abernathy.

Officers said what started as a verbal argument led to Abernathy allegedly shoving the woman into the bathroom, slamming her head into the wall and grabbing her by the hair and throwing her on the ground. “The victim also alleged the previous day, Abernathy grabbed her throat and put her into a choke hold restricting her ability to breath.”

Abernathy was on parole, police say. He was taken to the Coles County Jail and faces aggravated domestic battery.