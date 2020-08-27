Police arrest man accused of assaulting 14-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old Springfield man who attempted to escape police was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

Sangamon County Deputies were responding to a burglar alarm in the 4100 block of Sandhill Road on August 3 when they found the man, Allan Burris, with a 14-year-old girl.

Burris broke out of a window in the building and initially evaded police. The girl later told a family member that Burris had assaulted her before officers arrived on-scene; later, she sat for an interview with Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center.

Sheriff’s detectives got a $300,000 warrant prior to arresting Burris at his home “without incident,” according to a release from the department.

He remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

