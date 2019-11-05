Police arrest IDOC employee on counts of Sexual and Official Misconduct

GALESBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — On October23, 2019, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) arrested Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) Parole Officer Garrick Randolph, a 52 year-old male, on two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts Official Misconduct.

On August 13, 2019, the ISP was notified by the Galesburg Police Department (GPD) of an allegation of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Official Misconduct against IDOC Parole Officer Garrick Randolph.

On August 12, 2019, the GPD completed a sexual assault report made by a female parolee. The parolee advised, once, in mid-July 2019, Randolph sexually assaulted her while in her home. DII interviewed the parolee who confirmed the information reported to GPD.

DII agents also located and interviewed a second female victim who advised Randolph sexually assaulted her during the commission of his duties as a Parole Officer.

On October 23, 2019, DII agents obtained two original arrest warrants from Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office for the above specified charges.

Randolph voluntarily reported to the Galesburg Police Department where he was taken into custody.

Randolph was held at the Knox County Jail, posted bond and was released the same day.

The bond amount was set at $75,000 for each warrant arrest.