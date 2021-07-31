Police Arrest Champaign Man for Homicide of 14-Year-Old Boy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police have made an arrest in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

In a press release sent out Saturday Morning, authorities arrested Darryl Vandyke, 55, of Champaign.

Vandyke was arrested just before 11.a.m. on Friday on a separate warrant for Contempt of Court from Douglas County. He was also identified as a person of interest in a missing persons case.

While investigators interviewed Vandyke, additional information and a search warrant connected him to a potential crime scene. That connected authorities with the scene of a body found in Urbana.

WCIA first reported that a body was found by bicyclists just off High Cross road on Friday Morning.

The body found in East Urbana was later identified as 14-year-old teenager, Steven Butler, III.

Vandyke has been arrested on preliminary charges of First-Degree Murder and was booked in the Champaign County Correctional Center. Judge Randy Rosenbaum issued the warrant and set bond at $2 million dollars.

