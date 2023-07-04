CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a traffic accident last week.

Champaign Police said the traffic incident happened near the intersection of N. Neil and Maple Street. Officers were dispatched at 5:49 p.m. and while on the scene, officers found 20-year-old Treighton Puckett of Urbana and his wrecked motorcycle near the roadway.

Puckett had multiple injuries in a crash, and Champaign officers immediately started first aid along with crews from the Champaign Fire Department. Officials said Puckett was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say the investigation indicates the motorcyclist was driving southbound on Neil Street when another vehicle entered his lane, resulting in the motorcycle crashing in the roadway. The other vehicle failed to stop, leaving the scene of the accident before officers could arrive, officials said.

Champaign Police arrested 51-year-old Ryan Chester from Champaign on Tuesday, July 4, for his role in the accident. . Chester remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center on charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm, and/or death.

Police thank the community for their assistance during this investigation. Although an arrest has been made, they said they will continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.