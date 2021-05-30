Police arrest 19-year-old on murder charges after teen fatally shot

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois community was left shaken after two teenagers were shot and one of them died.

It happened Thursday night at the downtown square in Taylorville.

Police were responding to a call about a fight when shots were fired in the same location.

Richard Klekamp, 19, was arrested. He was charged with murder and attempted murder with a firearm.

“We don’t have gun violence here in Taylorville. We just don’t,” says Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler.

But on Thursday night, shots were fired in Taylorville’s downtown square and two people were hurt.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed and a 18-year-old is recovering.

“I’m just praying for all the families involved and praying for our youth that they may find the direction they want to go in and hopefully our youth will stand up and get rid of the gun violence in our town,” says Mayor Bruce Barry.

Police say they were responding to a fight when they got a call about shots fired. The suspect was not involved in the fight.

“He was driving by when the fight was happening and then he must have known some of the people involved with the fight and then got out and he shot twice,” says Chief Wheeler.

When an officer arrived on-scene, they found one victim on the ground unresponsive. They later found another teenager who had been shot in the arm.

Christian County Coroner Amy Winans said in a press release that 17-year-old Alter E. Ivy II, of Taylorville, died after the shooting. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Initial autopsy results show Ivy died from a single gunshot wound.

“We were able to collect a lot of information in a very quick time,” says Wheeler. “There was video. There were eye witnesses and we were able to obtain a possible suspect within minutes upon arrival.”

“I’m very concerned about it and I will make sure that our square is patrolled extra this weekend probably all summer long,” says Mayor Barry. “We want the kids to be able to enjoy our courthouse and our square and the businesses up there deserve it and we want to make sure that it is safe.”

Chief Wheeler says they’re not too concerned about retaliation since the incident was isolated. But they also have help from Illinois State Police this weekend to make sure the community remains safe.