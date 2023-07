CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Champaign Lt. Ben Newell confirms there was an armed robbery at a credit union.

It happened at the Champaign County Schools Employees’ Credit Union on the 1200 block of S. Mattis near Alton drive around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said no one was hurt and no arrests have been made. The amount of money stolen has not been released. We are waiting to learn more information.