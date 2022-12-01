URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old student at Urbana High School is under arrest after Urbana Police officials said she sent a new string of threatening emails to the school this week.

Lieutenant Mike Cervantes said school staff members started receiving the emails on Monday and continued receiving them through Wednesday. He explained that the emails contained threats of violence to students and staff at the school and included a bomb threat.

This latest string of threats comes at the end of a month that saw two other periods in which threats were called in or emailed to Urbana High School by unknown individuals, prompting lockdowns and online learning. A joint investigation by Urbana Police and the FBI led to the determination that the most recent threats to Urbana High were part of a larger, nationwide trend of hoaxes. In light of this assessment, the decision was made between school district and police officials to continue school this week as close to normal as possible, but with an increased police presence.

While investigating the recent threats, Urbana Police and the FBI identified the teen they believe to be responsible and arrested her on Wednesday on the charge of making terroristic threats. Cervantes added that as the teen was arrested, she kicked and scratched a police officer, leading to an additional charge of aggravated battery to a police officer. She is in custody at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

Cervantes said it is unclear at this time if the teen is connected to a series of email threats the school received on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18. There is also no indication at this time that the teen is connected to the 15-year-old from Chicago that was arrested last week, whom police said admitted to calling in a series of threats on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9.

All of the threats remain under investigation by Urbana Police and the FBI. Anyone who has additional information about any of these threats is encouraged to contact Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 217-373-8477. People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.