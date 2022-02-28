CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has recently announced the return of “Coffee with a Cop.”

According to officers, these events offer a unique opportunity for residents to meet with police and ask questions, voice concerns and get to know one another better through casual conversations. The coffee is complimentary for those participating. Officers hope Coffee with a Cop will break down barriers and allow dedicated time for one-on-one interaction in a relaxed setting to help bring the community closer.

The first Coffee with a Cop event will be held on March 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Café Kopi on North Walnut Street.

“Whether it’s sharing a personal concern or just discussing the weather, an opportunity for engagement between our residents and officers is always welcome, and I hope that all who can attend will join us,” said Interim Chief of Police Tom Petrilli. “Coffee with a Cop gives us a chance for open dialogue, and we look forward to a good morning of conversation. I would also like to thank Café Kopi for hosting us.”

Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Events are held across the country, with the goal of advancing the practice of community policing. For more information, visit www.coffeewithacop.com.