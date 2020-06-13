Police announce holiday safety campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police announced plans for a Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign.

The safety campaign will run from June 15 through the morning of July 6, with a focus on impaired drivers.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,”

said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer in a statement. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs. Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road

and enforce all other traffic laws.”

More than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments, along with the Illinois State Police, will take part in the campaign.

The Decatur Police Department shared advice for a safe holiday:

Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before going out

Don’t let loved ones drive under the influence

Use public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or call a taxi or a friend to get you home safely

If you see someone driving drunk, pull over and call 911

Make sure everyone in your car wears a seatbelt

Decatur police made nearly a dozen arrests for driving under the influence during its Memorial Day traffic safety campaign.