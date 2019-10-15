Police announce enforcement activity

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Illinois State Police District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt, announced activity and enforcement figures for the month of September.

Troopers in District 12, which includes Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, and Richland Counties, answered 168 calls for service and initiated 1,519 incidents in the field.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled:

554 citations and 1,003 written warnings

302 speeding citations

5 DUIs

15 seat belt citations

4 child restraint citation

97 distracted driving violations

290 written warnings for speeding

10 move over violations

24 criminal arrests

Troopers also assisted:

184 motorists

Conducted 310 Motor Carrier Inspections

Investigated 36 traffic crashes

There was 1 fatal traffic crash investigated by District 12 in September.

During the month, 339 citations and 409 written warnings were issued for “Fatal Four” violations.

These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include Speeding, DUI, Failure to Wear a Seat Belt, and Distracted Driving.