DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The police deparment wants to make sure Halloween is a safe and happy one for kids. They’re teaming up with Project AVA for their 5th annual Halloween ‘Bootique.’ It’s a program to collect new or gently used Halloween costumes.

From September 30 until October 14, they are accepting size toddler through youth size large at several Decatur sites. All will be given out to kids in need.

If you want to help, click here.