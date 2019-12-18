Police and community pay off students’ lunch debt

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Monticello are debt free — in terms of lunches, anyway.

It’s all thanks to the police department and community, who together raised the money to pay it off. Chief John Carter says they came up with the idea after finishing Shop With A Cop this past weekend with some extra money.

Carter says officers noticed kids in the program were buying food items, and it made him realize some of them have basic needs that aren’t being fulfilled. He called around to schools in the area and got totals from them. Turns out, the need was more than the amount of money the department had left over from Shop With a Cop.



The community was there to back the department up. In less than 24 hours, they raised $2,000 to supplement what the department was missing. On Tuesday, officers called the schools and paid off the debt.