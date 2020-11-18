Police admit woman’s arrest should have been handled differently

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a moment some felt would never come. Urbana Police admitted they should have acted differently during the arrest of Aleyah Lewis.

Lewis and her boyfriend were arrested in April after police responded to a call for gunfire. An Urbana police officer hit Lewis during the arrest.

That moment has been a topic of controversy ever since. Many believe police were too rough with her.

Chief Bryant Seraphin said one of the officers arresting Lewis did not have his gun’s safety on. For those who do not know, when the safety is on it stops the gun from firing, even when you pull the trigger. When it is not on, the gun can easily be accidentally fired, which puts everyone nearby at risk.

“That was not exactly how it was supposed to go,” said Seraphin. Which is what many have been saying since moment Aleyah Lewis was arrested. But recently, in a use of force police review meeting, Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin explained things should have been handled differently.

“That matter was taken seriously, it was referred to his supervisor for an investigation. The safety was in the wrong position, and it was a violation of policy. And it has been addressed by his supervisor.” That admission is a victory for some.

The arrest had already been reviewed by both the Urbana Police Department and a Chicago law firm. They have returned suggestions for improvement, but never indicated anything was done improperly.

“We can see from the video that someone could’ve easily been hurt or killed,” said Jane McClintock, a member of Showing Up for Racial Justice. She watched the body camera video of the arrest and noticed Officer Eric Ruff had his gun’s safety lock off.

“So when the gun was swinging around on Officer Ruff and he was struggling and on top of Aleyah–and there were many officers in that skirmish–the gun was in the fire position,” said McClintock. “Seriously bodily harm and even death could’ve occurred in that total unnecessary altercation that was instigated by the Urbana Police Department.” But she said, the fact that Seraphin is at least saying this means they have headed in the right direction.

“I really appreciated that Seraphin brought it up, acknowledged it and took it seriously,” she said. “I hope that it’s a first step towards better policies, better accountability and you know, some training and support for officers so that they’re not putting themselves and their colleagues at risk, and for that matter, community members.”

Seraphin explained a supervisor would be addressing the situation with the officer who had the gun. He would not go into detail about what is being done, referring to it as a personnel matter. WCIA reached out to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, but she did not want to comment.

Lewis is charged with battering a peace officer. WCIA previously reported on the independent firm that reviewed the arrest. They did not find any wrongdoing. They did say some officers gave directions that could be confusing and some of the language they used “may be viewed as patronizing or unprofessional.”