CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after $3,700 worth of products were stolen from a vape store near the University of Illinois campus.

The theft happened Monday at Delta Vape, located at 702 South Neil Street. Officials said that a group of seven to 10 men entered the store around 10 p.m. and asked to look at two THC products.

Officials added that the men proceeded to grab the products and ran out of the store without paying.