Police: 2 people taken to hospital after 3-car crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said it happened at the intersection of MacArthur Road and Pershing Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. The crash involved a Lincoln, a Chevrolet Cavalier and a Nissan.

Police stated the Lincoln was westbound on Pershing and ran a red light. The Lincoln then ran into the Cavalier that was attempting to turn northbound.

After the Lincoln and the Cavalier crashed, the Lincoln rolled several times and also rolled on the hood of the Nissan, which was stopped at the intersection.

Police said the driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital for shoulder and arm injuries. The driver of the Cavalier was taken to the hospital with bruising from the seat belt.

The driver of the Lincoln was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.