Police: 2 brothers arrested on weapon charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said two brothers were arrested Wednesday morning after the search of a home resulted in multiple guns being found.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said members of the department’s Proactive Crime Unit served a search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of South Loveland at around 6:30 a.m. on January 13. Both 36-year-old Willard Turner and his brother, 42-year-old Phillip Harris, were inside the house at the time. Police found multiple guns, ammunition and other items in the house.

Turner and Harris were both arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. They were both taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.