CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then involved in a crash with another driver near Vine and Washington.

Following the crash, the people inside the suspect vehicle started running. Witnesses say it looked like they were armed.

Officers from the Champaign and Urbana Police Departments and the Street Crimes Task Force arrived and temporarily detained two female passengers and two male subjects. Officers say they found two firearms from the male subjects’ flight paths.

Officers searched the area and tried to find the fifth individual, but he remains at large.

Kenichi Townsend, 27, from Urbana and 41-year-old Juvon Mays from Champaign were both arrested.

They both face charges including Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Mays faces an additional charge of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.

Since this incident took place near Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School, officers from the Urbana Police Department contacted officials with Urbana School District 116 and the area was placed on soft lockdown, per established protocols.

That lockdown has been lifted.

The Street Crimes Task Force is comprised of officers from the Champaign, Urbana, University of Illinois Police Departments, and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. They investigate violent crimes including weapon and drug offenses in Champaign County areas. Champaign Police serves as lead agency of the Task Force.

The second driver from the traffic crash had minor injuries and was taken tp the hospital.

Anyone who has additional information related to the whereabouts of the fifth occupant of the vehicle is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

