CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was arrested after police investigated a burglary that happened on Monday.

Charleston Police were dispatched to a location on Lincoln Avenue in response to a report of a burglary to a business. It was reported that the entryway was destroyed and cash and tobacco/vape products were stolen.

Officers processed the scene and continued the investigation until they located the suspect in the 800 block of 10th Street selling vape merchandise. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Leo B. Cline.

According to police, when Cline was located on 10th Street, he was wearing the same clothing shown in the business’ surveillance video.

Cline admitted to key components of the act, said officers.

Cline was placed in the Coles County Jail where he receives a 25,000 bond.