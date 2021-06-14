Police: 17-year-old boy shot in chest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police say a teenager who was shot Sunday night is expected to survive.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday near Providence Circle and McKinley Avenue.

Dispatchers say the report came in as shots fired. Officers were then alerted that a 17-year-old boy had been taken to the hospital. Police say he was shot in the chest.

The release says the teenager is in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment building. Detectives say at the scene they found 14 shell casings with two different caliber guns. Additionally, the release says several apartments and cars were hit by the gunfire.

Officers say only one person was reportedly hurt in the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Monday Morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with security cameras nearby to contact them, as the video may assist their investigation.

Champaign Police is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app, available on the Apple Store or Google Play apps.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.