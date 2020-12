MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Polar Plunge and Dash is returning after being canceled this year because of COVID-19.

It’s a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois and its athletes.

Some changes this year including being able to plunge from home or being able to participate in over 25 cities including Mahomet, Effingham, and Decatur.

One organizer we spoke to says this fundraiser collects the most money for Special Olympic Illinois.