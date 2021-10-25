PODCAST: Behind the Emmy-winning story ‘Clear & Present Danger: The Leak’

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA is celebrating an Emmy Award for one of our investigative pieces. The investigation revealed a methane leak in Livingston and LaSalle counties that endangered people and damaged the environment.

The reporter who broke the story was WCIA 3’s Mark Maxwell. In this podcast, Mark talks with WCIA’s Jessica Kunz about some of the behind the scenes investigation that led to this story being turned.

WCIA first broke the story back in October 2020. That’s when the ongoing methane leak in Livingston and LaSalle counties was first revealed and the WCIA’s investigation into the matter continues.