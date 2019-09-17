Playground for Everyone 2.0

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — For the 20th anniversary of the Playground for Everyone, AMBUCS is holding a community-wide fundraising campaign to be able to afford to refresh the playground.

The goal is $110,000; $25,000 of which will come from Danville AMBUCS. In addition, two $10,000 pledges have already been made. AMBUCS will be seeking gifts from foundations, businesses, community groups and individuals to cover the cost of the makeover.

On July 21, 2001, the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone opened providing a universally-accessible playground for kids of all skills and abilities. It was one of the first in the state to do so.

Mayor Rickey Williams stated, “AMBUCS has been a wonderful community partner in providing universally accessible play areas throughout the City of Danville. We look forward to once again working with AMBUCS on this worthwhile project.”

Makeover plans include:

Incorporating a new NU-Edge X Tower, by Little Tikes, to the existing school age structure that will provide additional play opportunities and will include an 8’ high curved slide.

Replace worn and faded play panels to give the playground a fresh look.

Resurface the pour-in-place rubberized surfacing by adding a new topcoat to the surface.

Replace worn benches.

Powder coat the existing railings that are faded to give it a like new appearance and extend the life of the play structures.

Send donations to:

Danville AMBUCS

PO Box 226

Danville, Ill. 61832