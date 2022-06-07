URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When Urbana Park District’s Outreach and Wellness Manager Elsie Hedgspeth looked out across the line dance crowd on a Play Day in the Park, she was mesmerized by the bright laughing faces of people of all ages.

“To see that engagement and the park being activated in such a way is really cool,” Hedgspeth said.

Play Days in the Park are back to Urbana on select Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this summer. The events are free to the public and feature eclectic activities. The first Play Day this year will kick off this Thursday evening at Victory Park.

Hedgspeth said Play Days activities vary from park to park, including reading corners, soccer games and arts and crafts. Sometimes people simply enjoy popcorn, lemonade and DJ music with the backdrop of beautiful park views and children running on big playgrounds.

“It’s just a really enjoyable, low-key evening,” Hedgspeth said. “It’s for kids to be kids, and it’s amazing to see families end up having so much fun.”

According to Hedgspeth, Play Days are back with full capacity for the first time after COVID-19. She said the park district sees the importance of building a safe outdoor social space throughout the pandemic.

“It is bringing some purposeful activation and a sense of community because ideally, we as a park district want our neighborhood parks to be community-gathering places,” Hedgspeth said.

Play Days in the Park this year are:

– June 9 – Victory Park

– June 30 – Blair Park

– July 21 – King Park

– August 11 – Crestview Park

For more information, click HERE.