CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new center is open in Coles County that aims to help rural residents with life-saving plasma.

Parachute in Charleston is the only plasma donation center in more than 45 miles. Officials said the company focuses on rural areas where it may be hard for people to donate and get plasma.

Parachute’s Director of Operations Lauren Wilcoxen said the holiday season puts a big demand on plasma. People travel more, which means more accidents and more people getting sick. Parachute had their ribbon cutting on Monday.

Eastern Illinois University’s proximity to the center gives a new place for students to earn extra money. Senior Logan Casey said he can’t believe he gets paid for helping others.

“It feels amazing. There’s so many things that I’ve always wanted to do just to help people, and this is just another way to do it,” Casey said. “It doesn’t really cost you anything. Just put in a couple of hours of your time.”

Parachute’s Charleston location is their 19th center since they started just a little over two years ago. They said the focus on rural areas gives people shorter distances to travel, saving them time and money.

Wilcoxen said plasma donations can help people with all sorts of ailments, including influenza, burn victims and babies born prematurely.