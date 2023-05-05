MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — Looking for that perfect flower for Mother’s Day? Maybe getting ready to plant in your backyard yourself? No matter the reason, students in Mahomet want to make sure you’re set.

Friday is the start of the Ag Supply Plant Sale at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Students in the agriculture business class have been preparing for months and horticulture students have been busy growing the plants in the greenhouse.

Taylor Dietz, the store’s manager, said they’ve been updating social media and putting up signs to help spread the word. She said they’re happy to see all their hard work on display.

Kallie Stutsman, the director of supplies and communications, said it’s going to help them move forward. All the money from the sale helps them with scholarships.

“I am going to Mizzou to study plant science. Marketing was something that I wanted to improve on and I knew that this class and running a business looks great on a resume but it also gives me an edge compared to some of my peers.”

If you missed the store on Friday, you can check it out on Saturday morning too. The students are hosting an ag show with food, a petting zoo and bug mobile behind the high school.

The sale continues on May 12 and 13 too. For more information, visit the class’s Facebook page or website.