MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour Ag Supply Store will have the Buy One Get One Free promotion from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

People can visit the store at 302 West State Street.

The Plant sale is a day before the weekend for Mother’s Day.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards student scholarships, according to officials.