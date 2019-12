FLORA, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost 90 people will be out of a job after a plant shuts down.

Grain System Inc, or GSI, announced Tuesday they’re closing the plant in Flora. It’s about 45 miles south of Effngham. The company manufactures steel farm bins, commercial storage grain bins, and grain silos.

The company did not give an official word on why the plant was closing. It’s last day will be January 31.