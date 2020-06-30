Plans to honor Bunn Shooting victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– People in Springfield are still stunned from Friday’s shooting that took three lives. Over the weekend, the coroner identified all three employees from Bunn-O-Matic.

They were shot by a coworker.

A bed of flowers now lies at the gate where employees report to work at Bunn-O-Matic in Springfield.

Colleagues and family members are remembering the lives of 25 year-old Christopher Aumiller, 61 year-old Bill Gibbons and 54 year-old Martha Strumpher.

All three died of multiple gunshot wounds after their colleague Michael Collins opened fire at Bunn Friday morning while the warehouse was open.

While Springfield Police are finalizing their investigation at the scene, Morgan County coroners have turned over their inspection to Illinois State Police.

The county was handling the area where Collins body was found of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On top of the memorial on site a Bunn, friends and family plan to gather Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost.

Tomorrow night’s vigil will take place at seven o clock at centennial park in Springfield.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the victims. A visitation for Bill Gibbons will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Butler Funeral Home. Only 50 guests will be allowed in at once and face coverings are required.