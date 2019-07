DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Most new moms bring their babies home after giving birth, but some of these infants will take their first steps at the Decatur Correctional Facility. "It was this or I don't know," said Josie Coleman. Coleman is part of the Moms and Babies Program. She's one of eight women taking care of their newborns while serving time. "It gives them a purpose and a reason to do something better in their lives and ultimately that's going to effect society," said Catherine Simmons. She works at the Decatur Correctional Facility.

Amanda Whiteley came here on drug charges two years ago. She was pregnant, but didn't know it until after she was arrested. "It was scary because I thought I was going to have to send him home to family," said Whiteley.