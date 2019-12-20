Plans to create new center for community

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A new wellness center could be heading to the area. There was a meeting at Lincoln Square Mall to discuss ways to design it. Organizers want the center to have a “Think and Do Tank” where people can come up with solutions for issues in the community, a wellness center for meditation and dance classes, and opportunties for students and parents to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

People from across the community are helping to organize it. They hope to have the center running by early spring of next year.