Breaking News
Authorities search for suspect near city

Plans to create new center for community

News

Center for community growth and learning

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A new wellness center could be heading to the area. There was a meeting at Lincoln Square Mall to discuss ways to design it. Organizers want the center to have a “Think and Do Tank” where people can come up with solutions for issues in the community, a wellness center for meditation and dance classes, and opportunties for students and parents to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

People from across the community are helping to organize it. They hope to have the center running by early spring of next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.