CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are coming to Champaign, specifically in the area of North Market Street.

Right now, there are several new projects in development along the southeast side of SafeWorks. It might look like empty land now, but North Market Street and those plots of land will undergo massive changes over the next couple years.

“We may never be like North Prospect, but we really feel that North Market Street has a lot of long term economic viability,” Owner of SafeWorks Illinois Dr. David Fletcher said.

Fletcher has been a large advocate for the growth and expansion of that area. He said a new water tower, hotel and 15 thousand square-foot expansion of his business are just some of the planned additions.

He said he’s sold two different three-acre plots of land. One to Illinois American Water to build a new water tower, the other to hotel group StayAPT Suites.

“That’s the reason why the water tower looked at the land I had, as well as StayAPT Suites. They saw that long term strategic location was very favorable to growth,” Fletcher said.

His vision is for both is continuing to bring more economic growth to the street.

“For me, it’s just a very strategic business move to enhance the area where I’ve invested for the last 23 years of my life,” Fletcher said. “I’m a big believer in Champaign-Urbana in that I want to see it grow.”

The water tower is still a few years away and still needs city approval, but Fletcher said a new water tower could be a beacon of opportunity for the area.

“I really wanted to work with American Water because, to me, it was the best project for a legacy for me, for the land I purchased 15 years ago, and to see some permanent symbol for the growth of the community.”

The water tower is still in the planning process. As of now, only the preliminary engineering studies have been completed.