MAHOMET, Ill. —A man has plans to open a new business. For about two years Ellis Donley has been working on opening a pool hall. He says it’s always been his dream to have one. The Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce says they aren’t aware of any pool halls in the area.

With many businesses struggling due to coronavirus, they’re happy to see someone trying to bring a new business to the village. Donley says he hopes to have his doors open once businesses are allowed.