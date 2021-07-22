Plans for downtown Champaign hotel starting again

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Plans for a new hotel are starting again.

COVID stalled the proposed Marriott Aloft Hotel. It’ll be at Neil and Hill Street.

Doug Altenberger is the owner of the current vacant property.

Officials with Champaign’s planning department say he is hoping to get a permit to build on it.

They say construction should start in late fall.

The delay has also driven up costs.

This is because of the rise in the price of raw materials like steel.

“What are the cost increases and how does this project absorb that,” said Rob Kowalski, the assistant director of the planning and development department with the City of Champaign. “And that’s what he’s doing right now as he starts to plan to get this project back on track.”

Officials say it is in the range of $25 million. The hotel will have 145 rooms and will be six or seven stories tall.